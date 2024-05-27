GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renewable Power: CII meet to discuss sustainable strategies

Published - May 27, 2024 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CII Mysuru is organising its first edition of the conference on “Renewable Power and Energy Efficiency” on the theme “Strategies for Sustainable Savings and Cost Optimisation” here on Wednesday. The event will be held at Hotel Southern Star.

The objective of the conference is to empower industry professionals with knowledge and strategies to effectively reduce energy costs and enhance sustainability in industrial operations.

By providing insights into energy procurement optimisation, renewable energy options, natural gas utilisation, and government schemes, the conference aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration towards implementing practical solutions.

Through this gathering of experts and stakeholders, the conference seeks to inspire actionable initiatives that drive significant cost savings, environmental responsibility, and competitive advantage in the industrial sector, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future, a release said here.

The topics of discussion include Energy Transition - Key Technologies; Journey towards Net Zero Facilities; Best Practices for Designing and Installing Solar Power Plants; Green Computing: The Pathway to Sustainable Technology; Procuring Green Power – Opportunities; Empowering the Future: Innovations in Renewable Energy Solutions; Step Towards Solarising the MSME Ecosystem; Sustainable Energy Efficiency Buildings and others.

Speakers from the related industries will be addressing the conference.

For more details contact Guruprasad M., Phone -70199 67945 or mail- guruprasad.m@cii.in

