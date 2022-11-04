Renewable energy gets a big chunk

Renewable energy (RE) that comprises green energy, solar, and wind storage and other sources, has accounted for ₹2 lakh crore of the total ₹9.82 lakh crore-worth investment commitment made by diverse industry segments during the 2022 edition of Global Investors’ Meet.

Job creation

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said it was interesting to see the RE sector independently capture a sizable chunk of the investment and these investments would result in the creation of 35,000 fresh jobs in the State. With this, Karnataka’s installed RE capacity would go up by 12,340 MW. The State currently has a total installed capacity of 30,000 MW and over 15,800 MW of it is produced using renewable sources.

Green energy developer Avaada Group chairperson Vineet Mittal said his company would invest ₹45,000 crore in a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Karnataka. He said the project would be commissioned by 2026 that would put the State on the global map.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma said, “We are here to make ease of doing business in India even more easier. This edition of GIM has really set the tone for the future. We will take every MoU signed forward without any hitch.’‘

Next in 2025

The next edition of GIM will be held in January 2025, according to Large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.