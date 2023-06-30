June 30, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - KALABURAGI

Renew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), one of the leading renewable energy companies, has announced the commissioning of an investment in a renewable energy project at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka. ReNew is participating in this project through its subsidiary Renew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited, which has partnered with the Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE), a prominent industrial conglomerate.

The partners had entered into an equity-based agreement to develop a power plant that combines wind and solar energy to generate sustainable electricity.

The 33 MW solar power plant and 9.9 MW wind power plant developed by Renew Sandur Green Energy Private Limited is expected to make a significant impact on the region’s renewable energy landscape. By harnessing the power of sunlight and wind, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener future. The company claims that the plant would utilise advanced technologies and efficient infrastructure to maximise energy production while minimising the environmental footprint.

Bahirji A. Ghorpade, Managing Director of SMIORE, said, “The capital raised through a right Issue has been used in achieving completion of this project. With this, SMIORE will be able to leverage the renewable energy to power our metallurgical plants for many years in future. It is a significant milestone to a sustainable future as our reliance on fossil fuels will reduce and it will help in contributing to Greener Environment.”

Rahula Kashyapa, Vice-President, Business Development - B2B Business, ReNew, said, “The project would contribute significantly to the region’s renewable energy capacity, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and help combat climate change. ReNew and SMIORE are proud to be at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution, and this joint investment marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to a sustainable future and anticipate the positive impact it will have on the environment and the community.”

