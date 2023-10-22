ADVERTISEMENT

Rename Hubballi Airport after Basaveshwara, says Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha

October 22, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi

brief

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Airport, the Mahasabha members have resolved, should be named after the 12th century reformer saint. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha members passed a resolution seeking renaming of the Hubballi Airport after Sri Basaveshwara, the 12th century reformer saint.

In a meeting in Hubballi on Sunday, Dharwad district unit president of the Mahasabha M.V. Gongadashetty presented the proposal and the members passed it unanimously.

Their other demands include renaming a metro station in Bengaluru after the reformer, re-installing his statue at Basaveshwara Park in Hubballi and strict action against those who sent threatening letters to Sri Nijagunanda Swami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also discussed details of celebrating the centenary of F.G. Halakatti who created the first printed edition of the Vachanas in the early 20th century.

Vice-president of the Mahasabha S.V. Pattanashetti, general secretary B.L. Lingashettar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US