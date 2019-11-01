Removing Tipu Sultan from textbooks will create a vacuum in history: Expert

Academicians have slammed the government for trying to tinker with the history of Karnataka by attempting to obliterate any reference to Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore kingdom, from school textbooks. They believe that it amounts to negating facts.

N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor and head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said that assuming the government goes ahead with its decision to do away with all references to Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali in textbooks, it will create “a vacuum with respect to the period from around 1767 to 1799”, which is also the period when both Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan were engaged in major battles against the British.

He pointed out that this period of Indian history finds a mention in all history books taught across the country, and the fall of the Mysore kingdom and the defeat of Tipu Sultan in the 4th Anglo-Mysore war is an important topic in the history of India. “The fall of the Mysore kingdom saw the British East India Company conquering much of the remaining parts of south India and helped the British consolidate and expand their territory in India. If this period is done away with from textbooks, questions will arise as to how these aspects of Indian history will be taught in Karnataka,” he said.

He said present-day politics should not colour the study of history, and it was best left to historians to assess the roles and contributions of kings of a bygone era. Prof. Rangaraju pointed out that those accusing Tipu Sultan of “forcible conversion’’ to justify their demands are ignorant of history as conversion has existed in India since historical times.

Kings and polity

Similar views were expressed by a few other research scholars and history teachers. Speaking on conditions of anonymity, a subject expert at Mysore University said history is not only the study of kings but also their polity and contributions to society, none of which can be studied in isolation without the persona.

“If Tipu Sultan is to be expunged from textbooks and cease to exist, will the new history books be silent on the introduction and use of rockets in the Anglo-Mysore war, the missiles whose remnants are still preserved in a museum in England, his patronage to sericulture, the establishment of a strong navy, and correspondence with Napoleon Bonaparte?” the scholar asked.