Remove Zameer Ahmed Khan from Cabinet, says Pralhad Joshi

Published - October 31, 2024 05:49 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmed Khan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Alleging that Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan was trying to spread communal hatred and initiating Islamisation, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has demanded that Mr. Khan is removed from the State Cabinet.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Joshi alleged that because of the “fake secularism and Muslim appeasement” of Congress, there had not been an increase of even an inch in the land holdings of the temples. However, the State government had kept all major temples and those with more resources under its authority, he said.

Under BJP regime

Regarding Congress’ allegation that notices were served to the people during the BJP regime, Mr. Joshi said that if notices were issued, then it was wrong. “However, none had brought it to our notice. As our government was in power, the Waqf Board had issued notices secretly. If it had come to our notice, then we would have warned the board and directed it to withdraw the notices. As the farmers have brought it to our notice now, we are fighting against it,” he said.

The Union Minister said that even now, the issue would not have come to the fore if some farmers in whose land records it was mentioned as Waqf property, had not gone to the sub-registrar’s office to verify the documents.

He said that it was being said that the notices issued to the farmers had been withdrawn now. However as on date, in the land records, it was shown as Waqf property. Mr. Joshi also demanded that the ‘Waqf Adalats’ which were being held at the district level should be stopped immediately and the farmers’ demands should be met.

