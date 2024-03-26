Remove Tangadagi from office for Modi remarks, BJP Yuva Morcha activists tell Siddaramaiah

March 26, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning what they said were objectionable remarks by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi against the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Yuva Morcha activists staged a demonstration at Karatagi, Mr. Tangadagi’s constituency, in Koppal district on Tuesday.

Led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s State vice-president Amaresh, district president Mounesh Dhadesugur and mandal president Manjunath Maski, the activists also made an attempt to lay a siege to the Minister’s residence demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drop Mr. Tangadagi from his Council of Ministers.

The agitating activists said that Mr. Tangadagi had, a day before, called upon people to slap on the faces of those who chanted pro-Modi slogan as Mr. Modi has, according to him, failed to fulfill his promise of generating two crore jobs a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We continue to shout pro-Modi slogans till Mr. Tangadagi slaps on our faces. If a responsible position is given to people who have no sense of culture, they instigate people to resort to violence. We demand Mr. Siddaramaiah to drop Mr. Tangadagi from the Council of Ministers. Mr. Tangadagi won the last Assembly elections and became a Minister with the blessings of the people. We don’t have any objections to his development initiatives. However, we won’t be silent if he crosses his line and talks lightly about Mr. Modi. Mr. Tangadagi should tender a public apology,” Mr. Amaresh said.

He said that if the Congress did not teach a lesson to Mr. Tangadagi, the people would do it.

“Mr. Tangadagi’s objectionable remarks against Modi followers will alone be the main reason for Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

When the activists started marching towards Mr. Tangadagi’s residence to lay a siege to it, the police tried to stop them near the office of the former legislator Basavaraj Dhadesugur and MK Rice Mill but failed. However, they stopped the protesters on the main road connecting the one on which Mr. Tangadagi’s residence is located.

Complaint

Taking note of Mr. Tangadagi’s remarks on Monday, Taluk Tribal Welfare Officer in Gangavati Gyananagouda, currently serving as Flying Squad member for Lok Sabha elections, lodged a complaint with Karatagi Police on Tuesday.

In his complaint, the officer noted that Mr. Tangadagi has instigated his party workers to slap on the faces of those who chanted Modi, Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.