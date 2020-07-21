Removal of restrictions on sale of iron ore sought

Karnataka Gani Avalambithara Vedike (KGAV), a body that represents mining workers and their dependants, has on Monday sought the removal of restrictions on sale of iron ore from Karnataka.
KGAV said the removal of the ban would help create an additional 100,000 jobs in the mining sector and alleviate the conditions of people at a time when there is a need for employment generation. The body has welcomed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s recommendation for allowing the sale of eight million tonnes of iron ore that was extracted before the Supreme Court ruling on cancellation of the ‘C’ category mining leases. The KGAV has also asked the State government to expedite the process of seeking clearances from the relevant authorities.
“The initiative will provide much-required impetus to the economy and fight COVID-19. The funds generated can also be used for accelerating relief efforts towards protection of lives and livelihoods for affected communities across the state,” said KGAV in a release.
Rajakumar S, spokesperson at KGAV said, “The initiative will firstly the enhancement of revenue and secondly, improve jobs and livelihoods in the State. We appeal to the authorities to expedite the process as livelihood restoration is a key priority for our nation in the present hour and the initiative will come as a sigh of relief to the unemployed and impoverished mining dependants of Karnataka.”
