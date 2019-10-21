Removal of name board at ‘Cauvery’ ruffles Siddaramaiah

The tussle over occupying Cauvery — the government bungalow in Bengaluru’s Kumara Park area — between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came out in the open on Sunday with the latter claiming that he would have vacated it if the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) hadn’t permitted him to continue there.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s remarks came after his reaction was sought to the move by DPAR to remove his name board that was at the entrance of the bungalow. “It is a government bungalow and I have to vacate it if I am asked to do so. What was the need to remove the name board?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

He sought to make it clear that the accommodation was provided by the government. “It is a government bungalow and I was staying in it when I was Chief Minister,” he said. After his term as Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the bungalow was allotted to former Minister K.J. George, who was part of the coalition ministry headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. But Mr. George had allowed Mr. Siddaramaiah to remain there.

However, the Chief Minister now wants to move in.

But Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had written to the authorities to allow him to continue in the bungalow as he has now been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Though he claimed that he was not aware that the name board had been removed, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know the reason behind the action.