Removal of Cong. through Operation Lotus impossible, says Shivalinge Gowda

October 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the Congress has ruled out the possibility of removing the Congress government through Operation Lotus.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Arasikere on Saturday, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said, “The Congress has come to power with a complete majority. It is impossible to remove this government. If 50 legislators are forced to undergo ‘Operation Lotus’ to remove the government, there is no meaning for democracy. In that case, the assembly has to be dissolved,” he said.

He also opined that those who talk of Operation Lotus must be mentally ill. “Only those people with no job on hand can talk of such possibilities now,” he said.

Further, he said that senior leaders of the Congress had assured him a Ministerial berth before the elections. “I was hoping to become a Minister. However, it did not happen. I will wait for my turn,” he said.

