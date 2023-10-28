HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Removal of Cong. through Operation Lotus impossible, says Shivalinge Gowda

October 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the Congress has ruled out the possibility of removing the Congress government through Operation Lotus.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Arasikere on Saturday, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said, “The Congress has come to power with a complete majority. It is impossible to remove this government. If 50 legislators are forced to undergo ‘Operation Lotus’ to remove the government, there is no meaning for democracy. In that case, the assembly has to be dissolved,” he said.

He also opined that those who talk of Operation Lotus must be mentally ill. “Only those people with no job on hand can talk of such possibilities now,” he said.

Further, he said that senior leaders of the Congress had assured him a Ministerial berth before the elections. “I was hoping to become a Minister. However, it did not happen. I will wait for my turn,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.