Removal of Ambedkar portrait leads to protest in Raichur

A portrait of B.R. Ambedkar, placed beside that of Mahatma Gandhi on a dais, was removed before the national flag was hoisted during the Republic Day celebrations on the District Court premises in Raichur on Wednesday, leading to protests by a section of advocates attending the event. It is said that the Principal District and Sessions Judge directed his subordinates to remove the photo and the tricolour was unfurled later. Specific guidelines issued by the Registrar of the High Court of Karnataka, which directed courts to place only Mahatma Gandhi’s portraits during the Republic Day celebrations, were cited as the reason, according to the advocates present.

Video clips showing the removal of the Ambedkar portrait and the heated exchange of words that followed went viral on social media.

The protesting advocates said that the issue cropped up during the last Republic Day celebrations. Raichur Bar Association had written to the High Court seeking permission to keep the portrait of Ambedkar along with that of Mahatma Gandhi during the Republic Day celebrations. “However, no response has come from the Registrar of the High Court so far,” Shivashankar, an advocate, told The Hindu.