Remodelling at Ashokapuram, capacity expansion of Mysuru railway station expected to cater to demand for 100 years

December 17, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Remodelling of Ashokapuram railway station is expected to be completed within 4 months, and will contribute to capacity augmentation of railway services in Mysuru.

The project is being implemented at a cost of nearly ₹30 crore. It entails construction of two additional platforms and two pit lines besides facilities for rake inspection and maintenance so that more trains could commence their journey from Ashokapuram railway station.

This is reckoned to be imperative to decongest the Mysuru railway station, which has 6 platforms but is choked, and hampering the introduction of new services.

The project has been split into two works. Once completed, Ashokapuram railway station will have 5 platforms against 3 at present, said Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

He briefed mediapersons after inspecting the work in progress and being apprised of the details by Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal and Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Ravichandran, on December 17.

Completion of the work at Ashokapuram hinges on transfer of nearly 5,600 sq. metres of land of which about 300 sq. metres is privately owned. The land is not developed or encroached ,and only the formalities for its transfer to the railways have to be completed.

At present, Ashokapuram has one entrance and the approach is from the H.D. Kote-Manadavadi Road side. People from J.P. Nagar, Kuvempunagar, and Saraswathipuram have to take a detour to reach Ashokapuram. Hence, a second entrance is being constructed.

Construction of a foot overbridge from the new entrance to the old entrance — connecting all the platforms — is also being taken up.

Mr. Simha said additional capacity has also been created at Belagola railway station where 2 stabling lines have been laid.

The additional platforms, including pit lines at Belagola, will help ease the congestion at Mysuru railway station till its expansion is completed, which is slated to take about 3 years, said Rahul Agarwal.

Mysuru railway station is to be expanded at a cost of ₹395.73 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone in June 2022.

Two sheds for MEMUs will come up at Naganahalli at a cost of ₹92.07 crore.

Capacity development at Ashokapuram and Belagola, coupled with 3 additional platforms, new pit lines and stabling lines at Mysuru main station is expected to take care of the needs of the city for the next 60 to 100 years, said Mr. Simha.

