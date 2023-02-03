ADVERTISEMENT

Remodelling and expansion of Mysuru railway station on track

February 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The expansion of Mysuru railway station for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation in June 2022 is on track though it has received only nominal allocation this year.

This is because no expenditure is expected for physical work as the project is not only huge but also complicated and entails relocation and resettling the existing staff from the railway quarters to a new place.

Sources in the railway said that they are already scouting for other Central government departments in the city whose quarters are vacant so that some of them could be relocated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rahul Agarwal, DRM Mysuru, said drawings and tenders will be finalised this year and is a complex project as the entire railway colony has to be relocated. Then the old buildings have to be demolished and the area made plain. Once that is complete then the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender has to be floated all of which will take time, he added.

However, the project is an approved work for which the PM laid the foundation and hence will be completed and is expected to cost ₹3,95.73 crore and will entail construction of 3 additional platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US