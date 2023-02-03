Remodelling and expansion of Mysuru railway station on track

February 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The expansion of Mysuru railway station for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation in June 2022 is on track though it has received only nominal allocation this year.

This is because no expenditure is expected for physical work as the project is not only huge but also complicated and entails relocation and resettling the existing staff from the railway quarters to a new place.

Sources in the railway said that they are already scouting for other Central government departments in the city whose quarters are vacant so that some of them could be relocated.

Rahul Agarwal, DRM Mysuru, said drawings and tenders will be finalised this year and is a complex project as the entire railway colony has to be relocated. Then the old buildings have to be demolished and the area made plain. Once that is complete then the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender has to be floated all of which will take time, he added.

However, the project is an approved work for which the PM laid the foundation and hence will be completed and is expected to cost ₹3,95.73 crore and will entail construction of 3 additional platforms.