Remembering harmonium player Krishnarao Hungund

January 01, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Vocalist Anand Joshi, son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, presenting a Hindustani classical music performance in Belagavi.

Vocalist Anand Joshi, son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, presenting a Hindustani classical music performance in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hindustani singer Anand Joshi presented a classical music performance in Belagavi on Saturday, as part of the birth centenary celebrations of harmonium player Krishnarao Hungund.

Anand Joshi, who is the son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, presented short pieces in Raag Sur Malhar and Mishra Khamaj.

He later presented popular Dasa Vani songs like Jaya Jaya Rama Krishna Hare and Majhe Mahera Pandari, Kannada Dasara Padas like Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma, Karuniso Ranga and Tunga Teeradi and popular Hindi songs like Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

He was accompanied by Tejas Joshi on the tabla and Mukund Gore on the harmonium.

Arvind Hungund spoke about his late father’s harmonium journey. Senior advocate S.M. Kulkarni, physician Mohan Desai and others spoke.

Members of the Hungund Parivar who organised the event felicitated Anand Joshi.

