Remembering Ambedkar during anniversaries is not enough, says Gulbarga University V-C

Published - September 26, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

He distributes prizes to winners of various sports, cultural competitions held as part of Dr. B.R. Abmedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar speaking at Dr. B.R. Abmedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary function at Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar distributed prizes to winners of various sports and cultural competitions held as part of Dr. B.R. Abmedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Agsar shed light on the tough path of humiliation and deprivation that Dr. Ambedkar had to traverse and uncompromised struggles he led for the emancipation of the marginalised communities in the country.

“The younger generation must read and understand the life and struggle of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and try to follow him. Remembering the great man only during his birth and death anniversaries is not enough. Following his thoughts and continuing the struggle he initiated is the real tribute that we can pay to the great man,” Prof. Agsar said.

Pointing to the favourable academic environment in Gulbarga University, Prof. Agsar called upon the students to make use of the ample opportunities available on campus to mould for themselves a bright future and contribute to social progress as well.

“Five students from Gulbarga University have left for foreign countries to pursue their higher studies in premier institutes of higher learning. Only six of the State’s 31 universities have had this opportunity. I feel proud of our university that got opportunities to send its students to foreign universities for higher studies for consecutive years,” Prof. Agsar said.

Director of the Institute of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Chandrakant M. Yatanoor said that the university has been organising extra-curricular activities such as sports and cultural events for the overall development of the students.

“Extra-curricular activities such as sports and cultural events do help in the overall development of students. They help maintain physical and psychological health. Sports and cultural competitions were held in the university to mark the birth anniversary of Indian field hockey star Dhyan Chand,” Mr. Yatanoor said.

Registrar (Evaluation) Medhavini Katti, Research Students Forum’s president Ravikumar, Shivasharana Patil of the Postgraduate Students Forum, Physical Education Department principal Hanamantha Jange and others were present.

