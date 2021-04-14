Remdisivir being sold in the black market: HDK

Bengaluru

14 April 2021 18:03 IST

Pointing to the Remdesivir shortage in the country, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the drug used as part of the COVID-19 treatment protocol is being sold in the black market and there are instances of fake medicine too in the market.

“There is no guarantee for those infected with COVID-19. The Union government, which earlier allowed the export of Remdesivir, has now banned exports following criticism and shortage of medicine,” he tweeted.

The former Chief Minister said “On the one hand the government has failed in not stocking up enough quantities of Remdesivir and on the other has shown inefficiency by unable to curb its sale in the black market or the fake ones in the market. Both the Centre and State have slipped on COVID-19 management.”