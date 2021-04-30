Remdesivir to be manufactured in Belagavi district

Belagavi

30 April 2021 19:45 IST

A Belagavi-based pharmaceutical company has obtained licence to manufacture COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir injection.

Shree Anand Life Sciences, which has plants in Belagavi and Mudhol, will manufacture the injection that is in scarce supply.

Satish Ghargi, who hails from Bagalkot district, has set up Shree Anand Life Sciences pharmaceutical industry in Mudhol and Belagavi. The Belagavi plant is in Honaga Industrial Area.

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani told journalists in Bagalkot on Thursday that the licence would help reduce the scarcity of the drug in the market.