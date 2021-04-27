Remdesivir supply to improve by May 1

MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri on Monday said the supply of Remdesivir, being used in the treatment of COVID-19, will improve by May 1.

On a Facebook Live, Ms. Sindhuri, however, added that there was no shortage of Remdesivir in government hospitals in urban and taluk centres. However, more than 100 private hospitals, which had not been registered with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), a separate entity under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, were not receiving Remdesivir from the government.

“Only 35 out of the 140 private hospitals in the district were registered with SAST portal. Only private hospitals registered with SAST are given the medicine,” she said.

Meanwhile, there were was an increase in the number of false negatives in RT-PCR test results in the second wave. She said about 15 to 20% of the results were showing negative even though the patient was infected.

There had been delay in the announcement of COVID-19 test results, particularly if it was negative. About 7,000 tests were being conducted every day and the samples were sent to laboratories in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and CFTRI. However, two staff members at each of the laboratories had tested positive, leading to a delay in the announcement of results by four to five days particularly for negative reports. However, the positive cases were communicated as soon possible, she said, adding that the authorities had replaced the staff who had tested positive, with alternative personnel.

Ms. Sindhuri said the progress of vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mysuru was proceeding well with more than 57% of the eligible persons above 45 years in the district receiving a jab.

In a few taluks, the achievement was between 70 to 75%, but in Mysuru city, which had 3.5 lakh people above the age of 45 years, the achievement was 47%. She appealed to the people to get vaccinated. “Now, persons between 18 and 44 years had also become eligible for the vaccine from May 1. It is free of cost in government hospitals,” she said.

Seeking to allay fears about vaccination among a section of the people, Ms. Sindhuri said there ws no need for people to harbour any doubts about the vaccination as some had tested positive for COVID-19 even after two doses.

Even if people test positive after receiving vaccination, she pointed out that they would not suffer any complications. “There have been absolutely no instances of death after complications of any person after receiving both the doses of vaccinations,” she said.