Remarriage for widows and divorcees  

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 07, 2022 21:28 IST

The Human Welfare Multipurpose Association will be organising remarriage for widows and divorcees in Kalaburagi city in December.

Shaista Khan Pathan, association president, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday said that widows and divorcees cutting across caste and religion can participate in the event. However, the association would not encourage interfaith marriages, Ms. Pathan added.

The association will not charge any fee for the registration or the marriage. It will provide household items as gifts to the couples. Interested persons can contact on 95884 65332 or 8484826276 for registration.

