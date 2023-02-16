Remark on Shah by HDK plunges Assembly into pandemonium

February 16, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Legislative Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Thursday as the ruling BJP and Opposition JD(S) members indulged in a heated exchange of words after JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a counter-attack at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for remarking at an event in Mandya that the H.D. Deve Gowda family had “turned the State into their ATM”.

Participating in a debate in the Assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed anger over Mr. Shah levelling accusations against his family. In the course of argument, he referred to Mr. Shah in singular.

Taking exception to Mr. Shah making charges against his father, he said, “Let Mr. Shah say anything about me, but not about my father as he has never indulged in such political practices. Does Mr. Shah know how [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi treats Deve Gowda and how much respect [the former Prime Minister] A.B. Vajpayee had towards him?”

This angered the BJP whose members launched a counter-attack, led by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy. During the verbal exchange, the Minister said, “We too know what you bark outside.”

This angered the JD(S) members who trouped to the well of the House and commenced a dharna demanding that the remarks by the Law Minister should be expunged. On his part, the Law Minister defended his remarks, saying that he cannot keep quiet when the Opposition attacks top leaders. Finally, the protesting members withdrew their dharna after Kumar Bangarappa, who was in the chair, assured them of examining their demand.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy stirred up a hornet’s nest by harking back to the episode of him not transferring power to the BJP after heading a coalition government with the party for 20 months. Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Yediyurappa himself had admitted during a speech after joining the KJP that he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) had transferred power, but his own partymen had “backstabbed” him.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that he had learnt through Mr. Yediyurappa that BJP leaders in Delhi had insisted on signing a written agreement with several conditions that had been rejected by Mr. Yediyurappa. This was the bone of contention that broke the coalition, he claimed. Interestingly, Mr. Yediyurappa, though present in the House, chose to keep quiet.

