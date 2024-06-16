GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remains of three foetuses found in farmhouse near Kittur in Belagavi district; man arrested

Published - June 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A joint operation by the Police and Health department officials has helped in finding the remains of three foetuses in a farmhouse of a man masquerading as a doctor in Tigadoli near Kittur in Belagavi district on Sunday.

The team of officials began exhuming the ground around the farmhouse of Abdulgafar Hussainsaab Ladkhan, a quack from Hanchinal village.

Ladkhan ran a clinic in Kittur where he performed illegal abortions and female foeticide. The police suspected that he is also involved in sale of infants.

His assistant, Rohit Kuppasgoudar, has been arrested in this connection.

The offence came to light when officers of the Malmaruti Police Station arrested five people, including Ladkhan, in connection with the sale of a month-old infant in Belagavi a few days ago.

Mahadevi, alias Priyanka Bahubali Jain from Bailhongal, Abdulgafar Hussainsaab Ladkhan from Hanchinal village near Saundatti, Chandan Subedar from Shigihalli village near Bailhongal, Pavitra Somappa Madiwalar from Sampagaon village near Bailhongal and Praveen Manjunath Madiwalar from Dharwad were the arrested accused in that case.

The police were acting on a complaint by Rajkumar Ningappa Rathod, coordinator of the Government Adoption Center of the District Child Protection Cell.

