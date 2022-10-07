Reluctant jumbos  

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 07, 2022 20:04 IST

While all other Dasara elephants boarded trucks without any resistance, Sugriva, Srirama and Parthasarathy showed reluctance to go back to their camps in Mysuru on Friday. Srirama sat down on the temporary ramp refusing to board the truck while Sugriva and Parthasarathy, after over half-an-hour struggle, got into the trucks with continuous efforts from their mahouts and kavadis and the forest staff. Also, after a two-hour-long struggle, Srirama, which was continuously refusing to leave, was pushed inside the truck by the mighty Abhimanyu.

