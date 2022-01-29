Relocation of residents: Efforts on to get funds, says Shettar

Proposal to relocate people living in houses located within 100 m of historical monuments in Hubballi

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that efforts are on to get funds from the Union Government and land from State Government for relocation of people residing in houses located within 100 m of historical monuments in Hubballi.

He was speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing works on rejuvenation of Chandramouleshwar temple at Unakal and Banashankari temple at Amaragol in Hubballi on Saturday. The temples date back to the 11th century.

Mr. Shettar said these temples were in a state of neglect owing to lack of maintenance. “Both these temples are now being developed under the supervision of experts from the Archaeology Department. As visitors to these temples are gradually increasing, basic amenities are being provided,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said houses that were built over a period of time around these historical monuments were posing a problem for proper development and maintenance of them. To address the issue a proposal to relocate the residents was being chalked out and it required assistance from both the Union and State Governments. Once requisite sanctions were received, the relocation would be taken up, he said.

Authorities ofthe municipal corporation, and Revenue andArchaeology departments had been asked to conduct a detailed survey of monuments and the properties surrounding them. All steps would be taken to provide basic amenities to those visiting these historical sites, he said.

To beginwith, compound walls were being constructed and gardens being raised. Security cover would also be provided, he said. Plans were also being chalked out to attract tourists to these historical sites, he said.

MLA Aravind Bellad, municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, HDMC councillor Rajanna Koravi, tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, and Reshma Sawanth and B. Pramod from the Archaeology Department were present.