Relocation of Changadi village gains traction

Mysuru

03 September 2021 19:15 IST

Master plan to be submitted for govt. approval

The masterplan for relocation of the local community at Changadi village in M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary is ready and will be submitted to the government for its approval on Monday.

The authorities including those of the Forest and Revenue departments have also completed the joint survey for the relocation at Vaishampalya near Hanur and this includes establishing the extent of land owned by different families at Changadi. The land to be granted to the rehabilitated families at Vaishampalya has also been surveyed and now awaits government clearance.

The district-level committee for rehabilitation of Changadi which reviewed the progress on Thursday was apprised of the developments by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi who said that the new settlement will have a primary health centre, anganwadi, and primary school besides adequate space for animal husbandry activities. These should be made available within the area where the rehabilitation programme will be taken up, he added.

In a bid to encourage agriculture, check dams, and rainwater harvesting systems, tanks should also find a place for the community while horticulture activities should also be given a thrust to make the local people economically self-sufficient, said Mr. Ravi.

The joint survey was ordered recently to ensure that there was no anomaly on claims related to land held by individuals in the village besides sorting out discrepancies in the land allotment so that the relocation was smooth.

Though the government had initially suggested Chikkallur as the alternative site for rehabilitation, it was changed to Vaishampalya on the grounds that it would be more feasible for the community.

According to officials, nearly 200 families including those from tribal communities have lived in Changadi since generations. But they were unable to benefit from many of the schemes and development programmes due to the difficult and inhospitable terrain.

Even agriculture was a dicey affair due to the soil condition and its proximity to forests had led to increase in human-animal conflict. The village, which is remote and deep within the forests, was cut off from the mainstream and was languishing due to lack of access to even basic amenities. There was a demand from the local community seeking relocation and it got traction in 2018 and a government notification approving the exercise was issued in 2020. However, the pandemic has delayed the relocation. The project requires about 178.9 hectares of land and will cost the government nearly ₹35 crore. If successful, this will be the template for relocation of other villages including Padusalanatha and Tokkere, according to the officials.