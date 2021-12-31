Karnataka

Religious mutt vandalised

A group of men threw stones at the building of Siddlingeshwar Samsthan Mutt in Mashal village, Afzalpur taluk, in Kalaburagi district on Thursday night.

The group vandalised the mutt with stones causing damage to windowpanes even as seer Kedar Swami was sleeping inside.

On December 28, 2021, Kedar Swami had participated in an event organised by Hindu Jagruthi Sene in Kalaburagi and spoke against cow slaughter and Love Jihad.

Now, the police have expressed the suspicion that people who were angry with his speech could be involved in vandalising the mutt and stone-throwing.

Condemning the act, the Hindu Jagruthi Sene demanded action against the culprits for vandalising the mutt.

The police have tightened security around the mutt building.


