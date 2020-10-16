‘Religious leaders entering politics should keep aside saffron robes and caste’

District Cong. president defends youth leader’s statement

Coming in defence of district youth Congress president Mithun Rai’s statement to smear paint on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, district Congress president K. Harish Kumar on Thursday said religious leaders who cannot bear criticism should not be in the political field.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said religious leaders, after entering politics, should not make use of their saffron robes or their caste. The BJP was unnecessarily bringing up caste and spreading hatred by highlighting the statement of Mr. Rai, he said.

The remark

During the recent protest against the rape and murder of the girl in Hathras, Mr. Rai had said that he would smear paint on Mr. Adityanath if he lands in Dakshina Kannada. This was criticised stating that Mr. Rai had insulted the Jogi community as Mr. Adityanath is among the seers of the community who is highly revered.

“We hold all religious leaders in high esteem,” Mr .Kumar said, and added that Mr. Rai’s statement was an expression of anguish over the way Uttar Pradesh government burnt the body of the rape victim by keeping aside her family members.