Religious heads launch protest march, dharna demanding abolishment of Waqf Board

BJP leaders and members of pro-farmer organisations take part in the movement against the State govt. and Waqf Board

Published - November 21, 2024 09:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Religious heads launching ‘Waqf Hatao, Annadata Bachao’ protest march in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Religious heads launching ‘Waqf Hatao, Annadata Bachao’ protest march in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Religious heads, BJP leaders and members of pro-farmer organizations under the banner of Negilayogi Swabhimaan Vedike in Kalaburagi on Thursday took out a “Waqf Hatao, Annadata Bachao” protest march against the State government and Waqf Board for issuing eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

The protest march began at Nagareshwar School raising slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmand Khan.

The religious heads, farmers and BJP leaders carried placards that said “Raita Deshada Aasthi”, “Waqf Hatao, Annadata Bachao”, “Zameer Hatao, Zameen Bachao”.

Traders extended their support to the protest by closing their commercial establishments in the market area. The entire Saraf Bazar (Gold Market) was closed and a majority of shops in the Kirana Bazaar, Bhande Bazaar and Cloth Bazaar too closed during the protest march.

Siddalinga Swami of Andola Mutt, addressing a gathering during the launch of the three-day dharna satyagraha, attacked Minister Zameer Ahmand Khan saying that the latter spewed communal venom by issuing notices to agricultural land, Mutts and temples across State.

Mr. Zameer Ahmed is behaving like a Minister in Pakistan’s Cabinet or a Pakistan agent.  Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led government and Mr. Zameer Ahmed of conducting Waqf adalats, he said that the Waqf Board notices to snatch farmers land and religious property are to appease minorities.

“The former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan once said that India will become an Islamic country by 2047. It seems Mr. Zameer Ahmed’s move to convert farmers land and religious places into Waqf property is the first step towards it…” the swamiji said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress leaders and said that Muslim appeasement has haunted Indian politics for nearly 70 years.

In 1954, the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru passed the Waqf Act, which led to the centralisation of Waqfs. Under the Act, the government established the Central Waqf Council in 1964. In 1969, a survey was conducted to identify Waqf property, he said and added that there has been no clarity in the procedure followed to identify and determine property as Waqf.

Religious heads and BJP leaders Basavaraj Mattimod and Rajkumar Patil Telkur were present.

