Religious fests should not be held in public: SP

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda on Tuesday appealed to the public not to hold any event in public on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat (April 9) and Good Friday (April 10). The police would take stern action against those violate the lockdown order, he said.

He told presspersons that the police had held station-level, circle-level and sub-division-level peace meetings to convey this message across the district. “The programmes should be inside their homes, not in public. We will book cases against those violating the order. Earlier, a case was booked for holding a prayer in a public place at Arsikere.”

No vehicles

Despite the lockdown, the movement of private vehicles had been noticed. The district administration had decided to seize all the vehicles that hit the roads from Wednesday evening. So far 656 cases had been registered in the district, he said.

The officer said that those who require passes for emergency purposes could contact the police control room for further guidance or contact the nodal officer on 9480804707.