Religious fervour marks Bakrid in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts

Thousands of Muslims in major towns and cities of Kalyan Karnataka region celebrated Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid on Monday by holding mass prayers.

To celebrate the festival of sacrifice, a large number of people turned up at the Idgah maidans in the districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur and celebrated Bakrid with religious fervour.

The mass prayers were held at Idgah maidans and Muslims, who wore new clothes, exchanged greetings with each other thereafter.

Political leaders, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, former Ministers, and other public representatives, wished Muslims during the event.