Religious events scaled down

Shivamogga

14 March 2020 22:37 IST

The religious events planned at pilgrim centres in the district have been scaled down and the special sevas have been cancelled in wake of the week-long shutdown announced by the State government to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 disease.

At Humcha, that attracts a large number of devotees from Jain community, the special rituals that were planned to mark the chariot fest of goddess Padmavathi from March 14 to 17 have been cancelled.

However, the routine pooja and other rituals will continue.

Advertising

Advertising

No accommodation

The accommodation facility for the pilgrims will be closed for one week and mass serving of food for the devotees has also been suspended.

The accommodation facility for the devotees in Sridharashram, Varadahalli, Sagar taluk, has also been shut down.

In Shivamogga city limits, the annual fair of Gavisiddeshwara in Guddekal and that of Uchengemma Devi in Vidya Nagar have been scaled down as per the direction of Shivamogga City Corporation.

Malls closed

The shopping malls and cinema halls that were buzzing with activities in the city all these days have been closed.

As holiday has been declared for educational institutions, those from other places pursuing professional courses in colleges in the city headed back home on Saturday.