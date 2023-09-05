ADVERTISEMENT

Religion that does not promote equality cannot be called religion: Priyank Kharge

September 05, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Priyank Kharge | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the remarks of Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin about Sanatana Dharma, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that “any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human being is not a religion.”

He was responding to a query by the media on the statement of Mr. Udhayanidhi. “Constitution is our religion,” Mr. Kharge said, while clarifying that he was unaware of the context in which Udhayanidhi had commented on Sanatana Dharma.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Karnataka Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said that any “dharma” that does not promote justice and equality for all cannot be regarded a “dharma.”

Mr. Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during an event in Chennai on September 4, contented that “sanatana” was against the idea of social justice and it has to be eradicated like COVID-19, dengue and malaria. He remarks invited the wrath of the BJP, which has questioned the stand of INDIA bloc whose constituents are both Congress and the DMK.

