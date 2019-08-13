‘Religion is irrelevant in charity’

The citizens of Belagavi city have opened their hearts to their flood-affected brothers and sisters in the district by donating generously through various non-governmental organisations catering to different faiths.

So far, ISKCON temple has distributed more than 40,000 packets of food to flood victims in various parts in the city and surrounding areas. Sri Bhakti Rasamrut Swami, president of the temple, appealed said this effort would continue till the situation is brought under control. Those who need aid packets or any other assistance can contact the temple on 90353 30070. Food is also being offered at the temple.

Madina Masjid Belagavi Relief Foundation in the city is preparing vegetable pulao to be distributed to people in relief centres in the city. A team of around 25 cooks and 50 volunteers has set up a kitchen on the mosque premises.

“We are preparing around 7,000 food packets a day. As it is the month of Shravana, we are sending only vegetarian food,” said Babulal Mujawar, who is coordinating the aid efforts. “The donors and beneficiaries are people of all faiths. We believe that religion is irrelevant when it comes to charity,” said Mehboob Makandar, a volunteer.

Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya of Hukkeri Mutt has organised mass feeding programmes at some relief centres in Hukkeri and Gokak taluks. He has been sending fodder for cattle to some relief centres as well. Following his call last week, many residents of Bengaluru and Mumbai sent relief material.

Food and medicine

Rotary Club of Belagavi North organised a mass vaccination programme in flood-affected areas to prevent epidemics. “We have immunised around 2,000 people in Modaga village and Shivaji Nagar,” said club secretary G.S. Patil.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is supplying food for around 2,000 people while the Catholic social service wing is providing emergency medical services.

Pyaas Foundation is supplying drinking water through tankers to areas hit by water scarcity. The city corporation is also doing so.

Karnataka Milk Federation is supplying free milk and fodder to some flood-hit villages. “The KMF milk dairy in Belagavi is also packing empty sachets with drinking water to be air-dropped in flood-hit areas. “Throwing bottles from helicopters can be dangerous as they can hit people on the ground. Sachets are safer. We are supplying around 10,000 sachets a day,” said Vivekrao Patil, president of the district milk producers’ union.

The Muzrai Department is gifting 22,000 saris to flood-affected women while around 5,000 saris have been delivered to the district administration by the Saundatti Yallamma temple committee. “These saris were given by devotees to temples. We are returning them to the people in this time of crisis,” said Ravi Kotargasti, executive officer of Yallamma temple.

Some NGOs such as Being Belgaumite, Niyati Foundation, and Jamaat-E-Islami Hind are involved in flood relief activities like providing food, blankets and raincoats.

Using social media

Some groups are using the power of social media to raise donations and enlist volunteers. Vivek Coelho, a disaster management expert, has been coordinating flood relief activities by various agencies by forming a WhatsApp group of stakeholders and NGOs. “It is important to share information so as to avoid duplication and extend our reach,” said the TISS alumnus.

Through online appeals, teachers of a government school in Nidagundi have raised ₹60,000.