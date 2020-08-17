Karnataka

‘Relieve teachers, HMs of COVID-19 duty’

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has written to the Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction directing them to release all government school headmasters, headmistresses and teachers from emergency COVID-19 duty as academic activities have begun.

He has said that their absence is going to adversely impact the academic year and their services will be needed for the midday meal scheme and Vidyagama programme, which were initiated recently.

“At least one teacher or headmaster needs to be present in the school to implement the scheme and programme,” he has said.

TET on Oct. 4

The Minister has also announced that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held on October 4.

