‘Relief under Fasal Bima Yojana not given’

Chamaras Malipatil, honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, has said that farmers, who have paid premium amount regularly under Fasal Bima Yojana, have not been paid compensation against crop loss by insurance companies.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur, Mr. Malipatil said that insurance companies have paid compensation to very few farmers, though all those covered under the scheme have regularly paid premium amount.

This issue has already been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Minister and the officials concerned seeking immediate action. But, no action has been initiated so far, he said.

The organisation is taking up the issue seriously and planning to hold a protest till justice is done to farmers, he added.

Amaranna Gudihal, Gurudevswamy, Bhimesh Rao and others were present.