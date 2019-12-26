‘Relief to victims’ families depends on probe report’

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu, while talking to reporters in Raichur on Wednesday, made a slightly different statement on giving compensation to the families of those who died in the Mangaluru police firing. He, however, said that there will be no second thoughts in giving compensation as per the report that will come after the probe.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has declared that no compensation will be given to the families until the probe is completed as giving compensation now will be wrong if the victims were proved to be guilty in the probe report.

When this was brought to his notice, Mr. Sriramulu said that he was not aware about the Chief Minister’s fresh statement on releasing compensation.

He added that the government will take appropriate action based on the report of the probe, as CCTV footage had shown that miscreants were involved in the stone-throwing incident in Mangaluru. He again blamed the Congress for hatching a political conspiracy. “The Congress has no issues to raise against the government and thus, it is instigating Hindus and Muslims against each other,” he added.

While journalists repeatedly questioned him on the subject when he came to participate in a private programme in Shahpur in Yadgir district, he said that that government has ordered a probe and that further steps will be taken after the report comes. He, however, did not go into the matter in depth.

To another question, he said that people wished him to see as Deputy Chief Minister. However, it was the party high command which would take a decision.

Early in the morning, the Minister visited Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and sought the blessings of Sri Raghavendra Swamy there.