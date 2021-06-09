Relief sought for Christian priests

The former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council David Simeon has urged the State government to announce a relief package for priests in churches as it has been done in the case of archaks in temples and imams in masjids.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Simeon said that considering the difficulties of archaks and imams due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, the State government has announced a relief package for them. But, surprisingly, it has not considered priests in churches for the benefit.

“Like archaks and imams, priests in churches are also suffering difficulties. Many of them are struggling to meet the daily needs of their families. Therefore, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should immediately announce a relief package for priests in churches and ensure justice to them,” he said.

The former Vice-Chairman of Yadgir CMC Samson Malikeri said that the State government has adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Christians. “Since Independence, the Christian community has been contributing to the nation, serving in the health, education and social sectors. The BJP government should consider the services of the community and announce a relief package for priests in churches,” he urged.

The former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur and leaders of the Christian community were present.