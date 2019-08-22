Relief material dispatched

More than 300 ‘Welcome back home kits’ comprising essential material for day-to-day life were dispatched on Tuesday by train from Mysuru to Dharwad for the benefit of the flood-affected people of north Karnataka, according to a press release.
The train was flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg. This kit contains rice (5 kg), toor (1 kg), sugar (1 kg), apart from towel, toothbrush, and toothpaste. The release said all the materials were sent to Hubballi Division by train no. 17301 Mysuru-Dharwad Superfast Express. Volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides of Mysuru Railway Division collected about ₹3.5 lakh for relief in flood-affected areas of north Karnataka. These kits have been dispatched to Hubballi Division for distribution to the identified locations in coordination with the district administration, the release added.
