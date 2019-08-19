Relief material dispatched to flood-hit Gadag, Bagalkot

A consignment of relief materials was dispatched from Mysuru on Sunday to flood-hit Gadag and Bagalkot districts in North Karnataka.

The relief material comprising shirts for men, sarees for women and readymade clothes for children, and items of daily use like cooking vessels, plates, tumblers, spoons, mats and carpets, blankets, coconut oil, toothpaste and toothbrushes, washing powder and cleaning agents were part of the consignment sent on behalf of Mysuru Citizen’s Forum.

The forum is awaiting a response from the district administrations of Belagavi, Yadgir and Mysuru to send the required relief material.

Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, who was present when the material was dispatched, hoped the items of daily use would provide relief to the flood-hit. He said the material sent by voluntary organizations and individual donors would be distributed through the respective Deputy Commissioners of the districts and voluntary organisations.

The material sent on Sunday amounted to ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. This, he said, was in addition to the ₹1 crore being contributed to the relief fund.

Industrialists R. Guru and P.V. Giri, besides Rashmi Koti, K. Narendra, R. Vasudev Bhat, S.P. Manjunath, S. Shivakumar Swamy and R. Mahesh were present on the occasion.