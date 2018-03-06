Relief for some KSOU students

Spelling relief for some students of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State government has directed the university to grant certificates for those who were admitted in the 2013–14 and 2014–15 academic years.

The Government Order issued on Monday states that the students should be given their degrees which can be considered for appointments or for them to pursue higher education.

Last month, the High Court of Karnataka had recommended to the State to initiate a one-time measure to validate the marks cards issued to students of non-technical in-house courses for the 2013–14 and 2014–15 academic years.

The University Grants Commission had de-recognised courses run by the KSOU in June 2015, stating that the university had violated the commission’s territorial jurisdiction. It had also pointed out that the university had signed memorandums of understanding with institutions outside Karnataka, which was not allowed.