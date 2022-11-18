Relief for MSMEs in power tariff for one year, says MSME Council

November 18, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council has instructed its members to apply to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd to avail rebate of 50 paisa per unit of energy consumption for one year during the current financial year.

Suresh Kumar Jain, general secretary of the MSME Council, said that as per the tariff order of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission dated April 4, 2022, all micro and small-scale industries connected with LTS power connection are eligible to get 50 paisa rebate per unit on their energy consumption with effect from April 1, 2022.

This gesture is to extend support to the MSMEs effected due to the impact of COVID-19 and the consequent economic slowdown. It was also one of the demands of the MSME Council during the KERC public hearing held in Mysuru early this year.

The rebate is applicable to units across the State and they have to apply to their respective electricity supply companies to avail the benefit, said Mr. Jain.

He said the KERC had agreed for the rebate and though it was announced in the final orders, it was not notified as a result of which the industries were paying the full amount since April. ‘’The current order entails them to receive refund of 50 paisa per unit and is a huge relief for the beneficiaries. As some of the units function in two shifts and the power consumption tends to run into lakhs of units, the beneficiaries will receive a substantial lump sum as the refund is applicable from April onwards’’, said Mr. Jain.

He said the industrial units eligible for the rebate include welding shops, flour and rice mills, wet grinders, milk diaries, dry cleaners, laundries, tailoring units, bakery product manufacturing units, printing presses, garment manufacturing units, stone crushers, saw mills, agarbatthi units, gold and silver manufacturing units, drinking water bottling plants etc. They should submit their application along with Udyam registration certificate to their respective CESC sub-divisions with a copy to MSME Council to avail the rebate. For details WhatsApp 9986444654 or email msmehelpdesk20@gmail.com