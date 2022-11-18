Relief for MSMEs in power tariff for one year, says MSME Council

November 18, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

They have to apply to their respective electricity supply companies to get the benefit

The Hindu Bureau

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council has instructed its members to apply to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd to avail rebate of 50 paisa per unit of energy consumption for one year during the current financial year.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Kumar Jain, general secretary of the MSME Council, said that as per the tariff order of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission dated April 4, 2022, all micro and small-scale industries connected with LTS power connection are eligible to get 50 paisa rebate per unit on their energy consumption with effect from April 1, 2022.

This gesture is to extend support to the MSMEs effected due to the impact of COVID-19 and the consequent economic slowdown. It was also one of the demands of the MSME Council during the KERC public hearing held in Mysuru early this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rebate is applicable to units across the State and they have to apply to their respective electricity supply companies to avail the benefit, said Mr. Jain.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

He said the KERC had agreed for the rebate and though it was announced in the final orders, it was not notified as a result of which the industries were paying the full amount since April. ‘’The current order entails them to receive refund of 50 paisa per unit and is a huge relief for the beneficiaries. As some of the units function in two shifts and the power consumption tends to run into lakhs of units, the beneficiaries will receive a substantial lump sum as the refund is applicable from April onwards’’, said Mr. Jain.

He said the industrial units eligible for the rebate include welding shops, flour and rice mills, wet grinders, milk diaries, dry cleaners, laundries, tailoring units, bakery product manufacturing units, printing presses, garment manufacturing units, stone crushers, saw mills, agarbatthi units, gold and silver manufacturing units, drinking water bottling plants etc. They should submit their application along with Udyam registration certificate to their respective CESC sub-divisions with a copy to MSME Council to avail the rebate. For details WhatsApp 9986444654 or email msmehelpdesk20@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US