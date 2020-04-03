Relief for construction workers doubled

The State government on Friday increased the relief amount to ₹2,000 each for registered construction workers. Earlier, it was decided to provide a relief amount of ₹1,000 each.

It was also decided to provide sanitary and drinking water facilities for construction workers at construction sites. The decisions were taken at a meeting here.

With a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State capital, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with Ministers of the city and discussed the problems faced by residents.

Mr.Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with all 28 MLAs of the city on Saturday to discuss the problems faced by residents during the lockdown period as well as facilities provided by the Health Department for infected persons.

The Chief Minister has instructed Ministers to seek support of legislators and councillors to ensure distribution of rations under the PDS in a transparent manner. He also told Ministers to convince prominent citizens of the city to come forward to donate funds to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.