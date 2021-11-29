Relief as no new strain of COVID-19 detected in Mysuru

MYSURU

29 November 2021 18:42 IST

Positivity rate for last one week is less than one per cent, with an average of 20-25 cases reported daily

The samples of Mysuru’s COVID-19 positive nursing students sent for genome sequencing have detected a regular COVID-19 strain and no new strain of the disease, bringing relief to the district administration and health authorities here, amidst the threat of a new variant of virus.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Monday clarified that no strain of Omicron has been detected in Mysuru and added that the district administration has taken all possible steps acting on the government instructions to step up surveillance on the inter-state border at Bavali.

As many as 43 students of Cauvery Nursing College and 29 students of St. Joseph’s College of Nursing in Mysuru had tested positive. Out of 72 cases, only 21 were symptomatic and the rest were asymptomatic. However, all 72 students are stable in the cluster case.

The Deputy Commissioner said 1,120 primary and secondary contacts of the infected nursing students have tested negative to the disease. They would again undergo RT-PCR test on the 7th day (from the day of test) as per the government norm.

Negative report must

Mr. Gautham clarified that those visiting the State from Kerala or Maharashtra have to compulsorily produce RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Also, those who have come to Mysuru from Kerala between November 12 and 27, will have to undergo RT-PCR test 15 days from the date of their entry. The health authorities have been told to conduct the tests, collecting the details of the returnees.

Also, students from Kerala coming to Mysuru for studies have to undergo RT-PCR test on the 7th day of their return, irrespective of having the negative report on their arrival here.

Testing targets up

Amidst the fresh scare of pandemic in the wake of reports of Omicron strain of virus, the testing target in Mysuru has been increased from 3,000 to 5,000 a day. In the 5,000 daily tests, about 10 per cent of the samples will be of students, drawn randomly from colleges and schools, the DC said.

He said the government has advised people to put off any government gatherings, events or cultural programmes as a precautionary measure. If necessary, they could be held virtually.

Mr Bagadi said 160 vehicles from Kerala were denied entry into the State as they were not carrying valid RT-PCR negative reports.

Positivity rate

In the last one week, 15,342 were tested in Mysuru district and as many as 168 had tested positive, with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent. Likewise, in the last one month, 90,734 were tested and 721 had tested positive, with a positivity rate of 0.83 per cent. On an average, 20 to 25 positive cases were being detected since the last one-and-half months, arguing that the case load in Mysuru has not gone up, explained Mr. Gautham.