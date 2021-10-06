Reliance Jio Infocomm deploys additional 5MHz spectrum in Karnataka

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) on Wednesday said it successfully deployed an additional 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band to enhance the subscriber experience in Karnataka.

With this, Jio now has completed the deployment of additional 20 MHz of spectrum in the state. The spectrum augmentation has given a quantum jump on Jio’s Network experience to the entire subscriber base in the state, the company said.

“With 80 MHz deployed across 850 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, network throughput has improved and has led to improvement in customer experience across Karnataka. Jio continues to be the state leader, both in terms of deployed sites across the state and the network throughput it is delivering to its customers,” said the RJIL in a statement.

Jio currently has a subscriber base of 22.1 million in the state, as per the July TRAI report. Owing to the increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio was expanding its 4G network in the state by 28% in 2021, making Karnataka its largest 4G footprint.