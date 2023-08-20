Release of water to T.N. : Farmers threaten to gherao Ministers

August 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Karnataka has threatened to gherao Ministers if the State Government does not halt the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, President of the Federation Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is also the leader of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said the Congress Government in the State was sacrificing the interests of Karnataka’s farmers by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu even when the storage in the reservoirs is poor due to insufficient rainfall.

He alleged that the Congress Government in Karnataka was more concerned about the unity of INDIA alliance, the Congress-led grouping of political parties that includes DMK, than the interests of Karnataka’s farmers.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately call an all-party meeting and invite farmers’ representatives to find a solution that serves to protect the interests of Karnataka’s farmers. He sought to know why the State Government had succumbed to the demands of Tamil Nadu instead of adhering to the distress formula.

Demands

Meanwhile, Mr. Kurubur Shanthakumar said the office of Commissioner of Cane Development and Director of Sugar had informed the sugarcane farmers that a meeting would be convened on August 30 to find a solution to their demands that includes payment of the additional ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane fixed by the State Government last year.

The meeting on August 30 had been convened after the sugarcane farmers temporarily withdrew their agitation in Mysuru on August 14 after Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa assured to discuss the matter with the Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil.

Expressing disappointment over the failure of the sugar factories to pay the additional ₹150 per tonne fixed by the State Government last year, Mr. Shanthakumar said the Sugar (Control) Order 1966 provides for sharing of the proceeds sugar factories earned from sale of by-products. The details of the production and profits from the sale of the by-products should be compulsorily submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, who sends the same to the Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar.

“If our demands are not met even during the August 30 meeting, a state-wide agitation will be held”, he threatened.

Mr. Shanthakumar also opposed the move to link the RR numbers of the Irrigation Pumpsets with the Aadhaar numbers of the farmers. He called upon the farmers to hold village-level protests against the demand by the authorities to link the RR numbers of their Irrigation Pumpsets with Aadhaar numbers till the State Government provides an uninterrupted power supply during day time and ensures a fair price for their produce.

