Release of scholarships for15 lakh students delayed

Karnataka State Backward Classes Federation leaders addressing a media conference in Belagavi on Thursday.

Belagavi

28 February 2020 00:56 IST

‘It has caused inconvenience to lakhs of backward class families’

Karnataka State Backward Classes Federation has complained that the State government has delayed the release of scholarships to over 15 lakh school students from the backward classes.

This has caused great inconvenience to lakhs of backward class families in the State, federation president K.M. Ramachandrappa told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

“The system of providing scholarships to backward classes students from fifth class to 10th class has been in place for over 40 years now. But the BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has stopped it. Students have not received scholarships for months. The scholarships ranged from ₹ 500 to ₹ 1,000 and were meant to incentivise backward classes families to send their children to school,” he said.

The federation has requested Mr. Yediyurappa to release the funds for the project.

“He has assured us that the scholarships would be released. But he has not acted on his assurances,” Mr. Ramachandrappa said.

He said that backward classes were being neglected by successive governments. “While the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes enjoy Constitutional protection in quota and fund allotment, OBCs have no such assured protection. Some powerful communities are enjoying the benefits meant for the OBCs,” he said.

The federation, founded in 2002, was trying to raise issues concerning backward classes and lobby with the government to see that schemes intended for these communities reach them, he said.

Federation leader Suresh Latur demanded that the State government release the report of the caste census conducted by the backward classes commission. “This report has been prepared after spending around ₹ 150 crore. It should be used to scientifically craft welfare schemes and development programmes. Such meticulously collected data will help the government better target welfare schemes,” he said.

Leader Rajendra Sannakki said that the State government was including forward communities in the list of backward classes and the former were snatching away the benefits meant for the deserving deprived classes. “This is because the rulers are acting under pressure from powerful communities. This should stop,” he said.