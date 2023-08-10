HamberMenu
‘Release of pending funds assured for work on court complex in Ballari’

August 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Positively responding to the request of Ballari City MLA Na.Ra. Bharath Reddy for releasing the pending amount spent for the construction of Ballari District Court Complex, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil has assured that he will raise the issue in the Cabinet and get the required amount released.

Following Mr. Reddy’s letter to Mr. Patil requesting him to take steps to release the pending amount of ₹21.90 crore as per the revised estimate for the project, Mr. Patil, in turn, wrote to the Finance Department for further action.

“I thanked Mr. Patil for his swift action. Soon after my letter to him, he wrote to the Finance Department and also assured us of raising the issue in the State Cabinet,” Mr. Reddy said in a media note on Thursday.

The construction of the new court complex was originally estimated to cost ₹85 crores. The project cost was later revised to ₹121.90 crore considering the observations of the High Court.

The revised estimate was later approved by the competent authorities. Of the revised estimate, ₹21.90 core is yet to be released by the government.

