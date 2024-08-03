GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release MGNREGA wages and stop installing meter for pump sets: AIKKMS

Published - August 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the All-India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sanghathan taking out a protest march in Dharwad on Saturday.

Members of the All-India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sanghathan taking out a protest march in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sanghathan (AIKKMS) took out a protest march in Dharwad on Saturday demanding immediate release of MGNREGA wages and stopping installation of meters to irrigation pump sets in the State, among others.

Farmers and labourers under the aegis of AIKKMS took out the protest march from Kalabhavan to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad and then staged a demonstration before submitting memorandum.

Addressing the protesters, district unit president of AIKKMS Deepa Dharwad said the most severe drought in the last 22 years was faced by farmers last year. However, the government did not take requisite remedial measures to mitigate their sufferings, she said.

Ms. Deepa said that Centre did not address the farmers’ issues in the recent union Budget. “What is worse is that the farmers are facing shortage of seeds and fertilisers because of the artificial scarcity created by vested interests. And there is no assurance that the yield will get a fair price after harvesting,” she said.

She said that because of the apathy of successive governments, the farmers were forced to take the extreme step of ending their lives. While 1,185 farmers had committed suicide in the last 15 months in the State, the number is 104 in Dharwad district, she said.

District secretary Sharanu Gonawar said that at a time when farmers were in distress, the ruling disposition had resorted to installation of meters to irrigation pump sets and was planning to introduce prepaid system for power supply. Such moves would further push the farmers to distress, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.