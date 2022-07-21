‘Release funds to complete work on Smarak Bhavan in 30 days or face agitation’

Horatagarara Hitarakshane Samshodhana Kendra Samiti says it is pending for the last 10 years

The Kalyana Karnataka Horatagarara Hitarakshane Samshodhana Kendra Samiti has demanded that the State government release additional funds to complete the construction of the Freedom Fighters Smarak Bhavan in Kalaburagi that is pending for the last 10 years.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, president of the samiti Girishgouda Inamdar said that in 2012-13, an amount of ₹4 crore was released for the construction of the Smarak Bhavan on the premises of the Department of Kannada and Culture office in the city. However, with the entire budget, only 60% of the work has been completed, he said.

Mr. Inamdar pointed out that the building is in a bad shape due to lack of maintenance and it is likely to get further damaged if the State government fails to complete the work.

He urged the district administration to prepare an action plan for the remaining works on the Smarak Bhavan and release funds within 30 days to take up the pending works.

At a time when the Union government is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the State government should not forget the sacrifice made by freedom fighters for Independence, he added.

If the State government fails to release funds required to resume the pending works of the Smarak Bhavan within the deadline of 30 days, the samiti members will go on an indefinite hunger strike, he said.